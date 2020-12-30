Heavy equipments, unnecessary use of electricity; main reason behind loadshedding in GB: Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of power department GB while issuing a statement to media said that presently the demand for electricity in Gilgit city was 56 MW and the supply was 28 MW saying that that main reason for load shedding was heavy equipment and unnecessary use of electricity by consumers.

He added that If all consumers use electricity according to law then load shedding could be controlled.

He said that no one was being given a special power line, the public should not listen to rumors, adding that the power department in collaboration with the district administration had formed 6 special raid teams in Gilgit city and its suburbs to deal with illegal electricity connections, meterless power lines, arrears and double lines.

He informed that power department was continuously taking action against illegal electricity connections.

"Due to load shedding in the city and its suburbs, the department has cut off power to crash plants, private factories and flour mills keeping in view the needs of consumers, spokesperson said.