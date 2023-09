Heavy falls forecast for city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thundershowers for most parts of the Sindh province, including Karachi, during the next 24 hours.

The thundershower is forecast for Karachi, Hyderabad, Shahdadpur, Shaheed Benazirbad, Mithi, Tharparkar, Nangarparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Sukkur, Dadu, and Sanghar.

However, hot and humid weather is forecast for other parts of the province. Mainly, thundershowers are predicted for the province.