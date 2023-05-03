Heavy fine imposed on 1,137 profiteers during last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A fine of Rs 3,732,423 was imposed on 1,137 profiteers and 75 cases were registered besides arresting 189 accused during the last month.

Price control magistrates with assistant commissioners conducted surprise checking of food items at 24,511 places.

Meanwhile, 629 shopkeepers were found guilty of overcharging, seven of hoarding, 257 of adulteration and 407 of not displaying rate list.

The price magistrates took action and registered 75 cases in different police stations.

Police arrested 189 accused while heavy fines were imposed on 1,137 shopkeepers besidessealing 54 shops and godowns.