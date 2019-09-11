Heavy fine imposed on 156 vehicles in Multan

As many as 156 vehicles were challaned for installing Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder during last two month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 156 vehicles were challaned for installing Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder during last two months.

Secretary Regional Transport Kamran Bukhari while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that over Rs 367,000 fine were imposed to 156 vehicles out of which Rs.

325,000 were recovered from 125 vehicles.

He said LPG cylinders into any kind of vehicles were strictly prohibited as per given traffic rules and cylinders only maintaining international standards and requirements were allowed.