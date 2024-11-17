Heavy fine imposed over violation of Marriage Act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzeb Goraya imposed a heavy fine on the management of three marriage halls over violation of the Marriage Act.

The AC Saddar, along with his team, inspected various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of the Marriage Act in three halls.

He imposed Rs. 325,000 collectively on the managements of the halls and said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against violators.