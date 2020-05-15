Heavy fine on shopkeepers unfair: Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has termed heavy fine on shopkeepers violating Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in Karachi, as unfair

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has termed heavy fine on shopkeepers violating Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in Karachi, as unfair.

In a statement on Friday, JI Leader said that shopkeeper was only accountable to follow SOPs within shop's limit whereas administration was responsible to control buyers and violation of SOPs.

He called upon the concerned quarters to extend time opening markets and shops as only a week is left in Eid-ul-Fitr and therefore heavy rush of buyers was seen in every market.

He also advised people to avoid visiting markets and rush areas unnecessarily to avoid spread of coronavirus.