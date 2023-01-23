UrduPoint.com

Heavy Fine To Be Imposed On Wrong Parking

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 11:19 PM

The Secretary of District Traffic Management Board Javed Iqbal has said heavy fines will be imposed on wrong parking and violation of one-way road, besides other traffic violations

In a statement issued here on Monday, Iqbal said under the new traffic plan which was being enforced in Hyderabad the traffic violations would be dealt with heavy fines.

He informed that as per the plan action would be taken against the soft encroachment in form of carts, cabins, chairs and tables of restaurants and goods being sold by shops which were placed on the roads.

According to him, the busiest traffic sections like City, Cantt, Latifabad and Market would be given priority.

He said all the important roads where one-way violations frequently occur had been brought under the radar.

Iqbal added that the board as well as the traffic police had appealed to the traders community to support the government's initiative in regulating the city's traffic.

