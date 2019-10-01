Heavy fines against traffic violators being planned

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are planning to increase traffic violation fines for ensuring strict implementation of the laws on the Federal Capital's roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are planning to increase traffic violation fines for ensuring strict implementation of the laws on the Federal Capital's roads.

A summary for the enhancement in amount of traffic challans has been sent to the Interior Ministry for getting the approval of the competent authority, a senior official in ITP told APP.

Under the new challenging amount, if approved, he said the ITP could impose maximum fine of Rs5,000 against habitual violators.

Giving some details, he said the traffic police had proposed Rs1,000 as minimum challan against over-speeding, overloading, lane violation and the use of tinted glass and heavy silencer.

As per existing challans, he said the ITP could fine only Rs100 and Rs300 to those who did not wear helmets and seat belts while driving.

Similarly, Rs500 was the highest amount of a challan for jumping the red signal and use of mobile phone during drive, he added.

The threat of heavy fines would help deter the motorists from driving against the traffic as any misadventure on road could take one or many lives, the official said.

He said the awareness drives were not yielding positive result as the number of traffic violation had been gradually increasing with each passing day.

He regretted that the ITP was issuing only 2,000 challans per day due to shortage of manpower.

Meanwhile, the capital dwellers have complained about the violations of traffic laws in the city and demanded the deployment a traffic wardens at every intersection.

Due to absence of traffic police at several spots, they said the motorists were flouting the traffic rules.

Ubaid Khan said at G-6 signal the violation of red signals had increased manifold in the capital due to absence of traffic police from many areas.

He said people did not dare to jump a red signal in the presence of a warden.

He urged the authorities concerned to enhance the deployment of ITP in the federal capital, especially during night hours.

Another motorist complained about lane violators and said most often one came across the bikers' over speeding, wheeling and threading on the major avenues that was not only risking their own but also others lives.

The heavy fines and strict plenty were the need of hours as it was not about a violation but the safety of passengers, he added.

/778