Heavy Fines Imposed On Factories, Vehicles For Causing Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review measures taken against smog

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review measures taken against smog.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Director Environment Ansir Abbas, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and officers of other relevant departments were present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the officers of the relevant departments should work actively in the field to eliminate smog.

He directed that the crop residues and garbage should not be burnt. In case of any violation, legal action should be taken immediately.

He said that legal action should also be taken against the owners of factories and vehicles that emit smoke.

He said that kilns should be made functional under zigzag technology.

He said that work should be done effectively to make the environment clean and green. Assistant Director of Environment Ansir Abbas informed the meeting that since June 1, a fine of more than Rs 3.3 million has been imposed on violators of zigzag technology and 131 FIRs have been registered in different police stations.

He said that smoke-producing factories were also fined Rs 100,000 and 15 FIRs were registered. He further informed that a fine of Rs 0.78 million was imposed for the burning of the crop residue and seven FIRs were registered. A fine of Rs 1.8 million was imposed while taking action against the smoke-emitting vehicles and 160 vehicles were impounded.

He said that efforts are being made to eradicate smog throughout the district and the concerned officers and staff are active in the field.

