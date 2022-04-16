UrduPoint.com

Heavy Fines Imposed To Profiteers In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Price control magistrates have raided and imposed Rs 88,000 fine to 36 illegal profiteers on Saturday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have raided and imposed Rs 88,000 fine to 36 illegal profiteers on Saturday.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary Khizar Afzal, the price control magistrates have raided at various places to keep illegal profiteering under control and to control prices during holy month of Ramzan.

DC said that providing relief to citizens was top priority during Ramzan by keeping prices in control.

He directed the price magistrates to take strict action against illegal profiteers and got registered cases and arrested them.

