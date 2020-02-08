UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Firing Of Indian Troops On LoC Left One Martyred, Woman Injured

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:30 PM

Heavy firing of Indian troops on LoC left one martyred, woman injured

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian troops on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector leaving one martyred and a woman injured.

The Indian forces across the LoC targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat while a woman got injured in village Kakuta," it added.

The injured was evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian post which initiated fire.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire Army Line Of Control ISPR Women Post

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.