Heavy firing of Indian troops on LoC left one martyred, woman injured

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Indian troops on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector leaving one martyred and a woman injured.

The Indian forces across the LoC targeted civilian population with artillery and mortar fire, said a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat while a woman got injured in village Kakuta," it added.

The injured was evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian post which initiated fire.