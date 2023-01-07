UrduPoint.com

Heavy Fog Grips Peshawar City, Surroundings, Visibility Very Low

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Heavy fog grips Peshawar city, surroundings, visibility very low

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The traffic flow is slow in Peshawar city with heavy fog gripping the entire surroundings and the visibility is very low, an official of the Met Office said.

According to details, the traffic to other districts including Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakky Marwat is also affected due to heavy fog here on Saturday.

He said, due to heavy fog, the cold has increased and most people were confined to their homes due to fog intensity.

However, a new spell of rain is likely to occur in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today (Saturday), the Official of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

The rain will continue intermittently till Monday said the official while talking to APP here on Saturday. However, he said snowfall is also expected in hilly areas from Saturday and would continue up till Monday.

The Met Office Official also confirmed that heavy fog in Peshawar since early morning with the highway closed at certain points.

He said, there is a possibility of rain in Peshawar, Dir, Chitral, Swat and Kohistan and snowfall on the mountains with Abbottabad, Bajaur, Kurram, Charsadda and Kohat likely to receive rain.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Traffic Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Chitral Dir Kohistan From

Recent Stories

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

36 minutes ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

36 minutes ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

52 minutes ago
 Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" under ..

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" underway at Lahore's Expo Center

1 hour ago
 IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in ..

IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in difficult time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.