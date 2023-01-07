Heavy fog grips Peshawar city, surroundings, visibility very low

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The traffic flow is slow in Peshawar city with heavy fog gripping the entire surroundings and the visibility is very low, an official of the Met Office said.

According to details, the traffic to other districts including Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakky Marwat is also affected due to heavy fog here on Saturday.

He said, due to heavy fog, the cold has increased and most people were confined to their homes due to fog intensity.

However, a new spell of rain is likely to occur in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today (Saturday), the Official of the Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said.

The rain will continue intermittently till Monday said the official while talking to APP here on Saturday. However, he said snowfall is also expected in hilly areas from Saturday and would continue up till Monday.

The Met Office Official also confirmed that heavy fog in Peshawar since early morning with the highway closed at certain points.

He said, there is a possibility of rain in Peshawar, Dir, Chitral, Swat and Kohistan and snowfall on the mountains with Abbottabad, Bajaur, Kurram, Charsadda and Kohat likely to receive rain.