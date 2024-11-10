Heavy fog leads to deadly crash in Gharo; 3 fatalities reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A devastating multi-vehicle collision in Gharo, Thatta district of Sindh occurred which resulted in at least three fatalities and dozens were injured due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog that blanketed various cities of the country.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place due to slippage and fog on the road and claimed three lives on the spot and injured several, a private news channel reported.

Several other vehicles also collided with each other following the accident, rescue officials added.

Upon being informed of the accident, a team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the hospital.