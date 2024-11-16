Open Menu

Heavy Fog, Smog Disrupt Traffic Across Punjab Motorways

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Most cities in Punjab were shrouded in dense fog and smog on Saturday, causing significant disruptions to traffic and reducing visibility to zero on multiple motorways across the province.

A Motorways Police spokesperson said that the closures of Motorways were necessary to ensure public safety, reported a private news channel.

Spokesperson said that he Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) was completely closed to traffic, the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) was shut down from Lahore to Kot Momin due to poor visibility.

Similarly, the Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3) was closed from Lahore to Durkhana when conditions worsened. The M-4 Motorway was also impacted, with closures from Gojra to Abdul Hakeem, including the Shorkot and Abdul Hakeem interchanges.

Motorists were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and, if unavoidable, to drive during the day rather than at night or early morning. Drivers were urged to reduce speed, use fog lights, and call the emergency helpline 130 in case of any incidents.

