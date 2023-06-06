UrduPoint.com

Heavy Hailstorm, Rain Lash Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Heavy hailstorm, rain lash Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Heavy hailstorm and rain have lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas including Cholistan desert area on Tuesday noon.

The windstorm started blowing on Tuesday after 9 am and later, heavy hailstorm and rain started lashing Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas at around 12 noon.

The weather turned cold. Rainwater accumulated on roads had disrupted routine traffic.

Reports reaching here suggested that rains had also lashed in Lodhran, Yazman, Khairpur Tamewali, Ahmadpur East and Cholistan desert area. The local Met Office has forecast that more rain might lash the region during upcoming days.

Related Topics

Weather Traffic Bahawalpur Lodhran Ahmadpur East Khairpur Tamewali Yazman Cholistan Rains

Recent Stories

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

5 minutes ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

34 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

49 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

2 hours ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.