Heavy hailstorm, rain lash Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Heavy hailstorm and rain have lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas including Cholistan desert area on Tuesday noon.

The windstorm started blowing on Tuesday after 9 am and later, heavy hailstorm and rain started lashing Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas at around 12 noon.

The weather turned cold. Rainwater accumulated on roads had disrupted routine traffic.

Reports reaching here suggested that rains had also lashed in Lodhran, Yazman, Khairpur Tamewali, Ahmadpur East and Cholistan desert area. The local Met Office has forecast that more rain might lash the region during upcoming days.