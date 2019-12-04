UrduPoint.com
Heavy Investment Needed In Water, Transport, Waste Management: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:03 PM

Commissioner Iftikhar Sahllwani said heavy investments was needed in water, transportation and solid waste management sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Sahllwani said heavy investments was needed in water, transportation and solid waste management sectors.

He was speaking in a meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here on Wednesday.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman and former Senator and leading industrialist Abdul Haseeb Khan and Vice President of KATI Muhammad Ikram Rajput also spoke on the occasion.

The commissioner said there was an urgent need to invest in basic civic utilities such as water supply and sewerage, transportation and solid waste management sectors.

"Public Private Partnership model should be followed in this," he added.

Responding to concerns raised by the industrialists, he supported the suggestion of privatization of Karachi Water and Sewerage board to improve its performance.

He said in his first report submitted to water commission he had suggested that due to its flaws and discrepancies at least the water distribution system should be privatized to address the concerns of citizens.

Prior to this President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan briefed the commissioner regarding the issue faced by industries in Korangi industrial area.

He said any sort of dumping would not be allowed alongside EBM Causeway in Malir Riverbed.

He also assured that measures to bring back the level of Malir Riverbed would be taken soon.

Sahllwani said there was a clear direction of Supreme Court regarding action against encroachments.

The SC had ordered to evacuate the land allocated for parks, footpaths and amenity plots despite the stay-orders of the High Court.

He said an agreement had been reached with cabal operators and incidents of electrocution would be preempt before next monsoon.

He also said the projects of city's beautification with partnership of private sector were in progress.

