Heavy Load Shedding Causes Water Shortage,disrupts Drainage System : Hyderabad Development Authority

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:57 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the consumers that 4 to 8 hours daily load shedding is disrupting the water supply and drainage system in the city.

The HDA's spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Saturday that the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company was carrying out scheduled and unscheduled outages which had disrupted the water supply and drainage in the city.

"Despite hot weather, Ramazan and the lockdown, the HESCO hasn't addressed the problem of the outages," he said.

The spokesman said due to the hot weather and Ramazan the use of water by the domestic consumers has increased.

He said the Water and Sanitation Agency, the subsidiary of HDA, was receiving many complaints about the water shortage.

He added that the agency was trying its best to maintain the water supply.

