Heavy Machinery Used To Demolish Encroachment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Heavy machinery used to demolish encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The non stop anti-encroachment operation in the cantonment areas used heavy machinery to carry on demolishing the concrete encroachments.

A large number of sheds and concrete ramps were demolished in Tench Bhatta bazaar by the encroachment cell of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) here on Tuesday.

Under the supervision of Additional CEO Arshad Khan and Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal, the enforcement team visited the main bazar starting from Octroi No. 22 where many encroachments had already been demolished and were intimated to refrain from repeating the illegal installation/ construction.

Being the largest bazaar of the Cantt areas, Tench Bhatta has turned to one of the most congested and thickly populated locality. Citizens were seeking strict action by RCB to maintain it a smooth route for traffic as well as for the pedestrians.

The board has already issued notices to the shopkeepers for removing the trespasses.

The recent operation has helped in widening the road, however the residents further called for regular presence of the enforcement personnel and the traffic wardens in the bazaar for swift response to any congestion, specialy caused by moving vendors.

