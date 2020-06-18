UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Mechanical Complex Signs Agreements With 6 Leading Chinese Enterprises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:58 PM

Heavy Mechanical Complex signs agreements with 6 leading Chinese enterprises

The Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila on Thursday signed business cooperation agreements with six leading Chinese enterprises covering the fields of industrial engineering, steel, air-conditioning and ventilation, infrastructure, engineering consulting, and transfer of technology and industry-academia exchanges

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila on Thursday signed business cooperation agreements with six leading Chinese enterprises covering the fields of industrial engineering, steel, air-conditioning and ventilation, infrastructure, engineering consulting, and transfer of technology and industry-academia exchanges.

The business cooperation agreements were inked in an signing ceremony co-hosted by the HMC and and Pakistan's Embassy in Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Ms Naghmana A Hashmi congratulated the HMC and its partner enterprises on securing valuable opportunities for win-win cooperation.

She said the ceremony was taking place in an adjusted format via video link, which showed the ability of Pakistan and China to adapt to the conditions and forge ahead with their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership regardless of the challenges or circumstances.

"In recent years, our cooperation has manifested in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," she added.

As a flagship project of the visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC had further demonstrated the cardinal principles of Pakistan-China friendship, Ambassador Hashmi said.

She said CPEC's next stage of even higher-quality development would accelerate industrial capacity modernization and relocation. Looking past the immediate pandemic, business cooperation between the HMC and the leading Chinese enterprises would further complement and contribute to bilateral industrial capacity cooperation, she added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Asim Bajwa, who is also the Chairman of CPEC Authority, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission chairman, and the top leadership of HMC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Business China Road CPEC Beijing Taxila Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

16 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

58 minutes ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

2 hours ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.