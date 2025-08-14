Heavy Monsoon Rains Forecast Across Punjab On Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert warning of heavy monsoon rains across various cities of Punjab, including Lahore, during Independence Day celebrations.
According to Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, the seventh spell of monsoon rains has commenced and will continue until August 21. The DG said that the spell is significantly stronger compared to previous ones and may bring intense rainfall to both upper catchment areas of rivers and the plains of Punjab.
He further informed that monsoon showers are also expected during religious events such as Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A), affecting most districts of the province.
In light of the forecast, the DG PDMA has directed all deputy commissioners to remain in the field and ensure on-ground readiness.
Instructions have been issued to WASA, Rescue 1122 and all relevant departments to remain on high alert, in accordance with the directives of the chief minister Punjab.
Authorities have been urged to ensure swift drainage in low-lying areas, deploy machinery and staff at all chokepoints and maintain proper drainage around highways, public buildings and hospitals. All disposal stations must remain functional with backup power systems in place, said DG.
DG Irfan Kathia appealed to citizens to celebrate Independence Day with due precautions and to avoid unnecessary travel or recreational activities near rivers, as flood-like conditions persist in several water bodies.
