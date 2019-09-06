Heavy Monsoon rains leave 403 houses partially, 272 fully damaged: NDMA

The heavy rainfalls during the current monsoon season had left around 403 houses partially and 272 fully damaged across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The heavy rainfalls during the current monsoon season had left around 403 houses partially and 272 fully damaged across the country.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials, the heavy monsoon rains destroyed 5 houses in Punjab and partially harmed 118 houses in different incidents.

The preliminary damages of infrastructure and private properties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province report 3 power houses damaged, 1 road blocked, 3 bridges washed away, 175 shops affected including a mosque, during rains causing destruction in the areas.

Around 122 houses were reported to be partially damaged and 94 were fully destroyed in KP. Moreover, 66 houses got affected in land erosion phenomenon in district Dera Ismail Khan along River Indus during the flood like situation after Indian's water aggression perpetrated without sharing any information water level.

In Sindh, around 33 houses were partially damaged and only one house got fully affected whereas no damages of any infrastructure or private property were reported in Balochistan province during the heavy monsoon rains.

In Chitral district of KP, water supply to Chitral had also been interrupted after the glacial lake's surging in the area.

The report mentioned that around 61 roads and tracks blocked or damaged 15 bridges, 8 shops and 2 mosques affected during the rains in Gilgit Baltistan alongwith 60 houses partially and 110 fully damaged in the area.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, one road, 43 shops and 3 mosques alongwith 70 houses were partially and 62 fully damaged in rains and flashflood incidents during monsoon in the valley.

The flood relief activities included relief camps established by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab where 95 relief camps and 61 medical camps were established in areas along River Sutlej by District Administrations.

PDMA Sindh looked after 2,464 families in Thatta, as water hit their area, at 1 relief camp established in District Thatta.

However, the rescue activities included 4,131 persons were evacuated in Punjab.

The report noted that there was nothing critical to report during the past hours across the country as no disaster or untoward situation occurred in the country. The district administrations of affected districts were busy in restoration works of the damaged and blocked roads.

/395