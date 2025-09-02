Heavy overnight rain wreaks havoc in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Heavy rain that lashed Abbottabad overnight caused widespread disruption, leaving three people injured, flooding seasonal streams, and blocking major roads, adding to the misery of residents.

In Mirpur and Bilal Town, a seasonal nullah overflowed, inundating houses and forcing families to struggle with rising water levels inside their homes. In a tragic incident, three people sustained injuries after being swept away while attempting to divert the flow of water by reinforcing a house’s protective wall.

The downpour also triggered a landslide in Galiyat, blocking Kassala Road at Tetyal and suspending traffic flow, leaving commuters stranded and cutting off local connectivity.

Meanwhile, traffic on Main Mansehra Road, Kakul Road, Murree Road, and several inner-city routes was severely hindered as flash floods turned roads into pools of water. After hours of blockage, vehicular movement was eventually restored.

Residents complained of severe hardship due to flooded homes, traffic standstills, and the looming threat of further landslides as heavy weather conditions persisted. Local authorities said rescue and clearance operations were underway to reopen blocked roads and provide relief to affected families.