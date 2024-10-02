Heavy police deployed in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Heavy police contingents were deployed in the city as Section-144 was imposed to maintain law and order situation during political activities being held here on October 2 and 3.

The police were deployed at Committee Chowk, Saraiki Chowk, bus terminal area and few other localities.

It is recalled here that a political party had given a call for observing protest and taking out rallies to press its demands.

However, routine business activities were underway at bazaars and markets including Fareed Gate, Shahi Bazaar, Chowk Bazaar, Commercial Area, Mailay Wali Gali and others.