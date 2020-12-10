UrduPoint.com
Heavy Quantity Firework Seized; 5 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:14 PM

The police have seized heavy quantity of firework in two raids and arrested 5 accused in the limits of police station People's colony here on Thursday

Police spokesman said today that Civil Line police on a tip-off erected a picket at Chenab Club Chowk and checked a suspect mini loader which was loaded with heavy quantity of firework.

The police arrested 3 accused, Asif, etc. and took heavy quantity of firework into custody from the mini loader.

Meanwhile, People's Colony police also recovered more than heavy quantity of fireworks from another mini loader at Sitiana Road near Hameed Chowk. The police arrested two accused Mahabat Ali and Qasim Ali from the spot while further investigation is under progress.

