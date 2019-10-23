Heavy quantity of firework seized, accused arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Sadar police have claimed to arrest an accused and sized heavy quantity of fireworks from his possession.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that the police checked a suspect rickshaw near Chak No.

215-RB and during search recovered 20 cartons of fireworks.

The police arrested rickshaw driver Ali Hasnain and registered a case against him. According to the initial investigation, the arrested accused was a firework's dealer.

Further investigation was underway.