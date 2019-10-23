Heavy Quantity Of Firework Seized, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:43 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Sadar police have claimed to arrest an accused and sized heavy quantity of fireworks from his possession.
Police spokesman said Wednesday that the police checked a suspect rickshaw near Chak No.
215-RB and during search recovered 20 cartons of fireworks.
The police arrested rickshaw driver Ali Hasnain and registered a case against him. According to the initial investigation, the arrested accused was a firework's dealer.
Further investigation was underway.