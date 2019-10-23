UrduPoint.com
Heavy Quantity Of Firework Seized, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad

Heavy quantity of firework seized, accused arrested in Faisalabad

Sadar police have claimed to arrest an accused and sized heavy quantity of fireworks from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Sadar police have claimed to arrest an accused and sized heavy quantity of fireworks from his possession.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that the police checked a suspect rickshaw near Chak No.

215-RB and during search recovered 20 cartons of fireworks.

The police arrested rickshaw driver Ali Hasnain and registered a case against him. According to the initial investigation, the arrested accused was a firework's dealer.

Further investigation was underway.

