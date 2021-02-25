Heavy quantity of fireworks seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Sadar police have arrest a man and sized heavy quantity of fireworks from him.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a police team, headed by ASI Wajid Ali, checked a suspected rickshaw near Chak No 237-RB Khuddian Warraichan and recovered 27 cartons filled with fireworks.

The police took the fireworks into custody impounded the rickshaw and arrested driver Zaheer Ahmad.