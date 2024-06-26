Open Menu

Heavy Quantity Of Fireworks, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 07:28 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Thikriwala police have seized a heavy quantity of fireworks and weapons from a car and arrested six accused from the spot.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that In-charge police post Sabzi Mandi Sub Inspector (SI) Tahir Naseer, on a tip-off, signaled a suspect car near Satwan Meel Jhang Road and recovered heavy quantity of fireworks and illegal weapons from its secret boxes.

The police arrested Shahwaiz, Nasir, Kashif, Ahmad, Bilal and Arbab, while further investigation was under progress, he added.

