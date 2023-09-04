Open Menu

Heavy Quantity Of 'Gutka' Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Heavy quantity of 'Gutka' seized

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized a heavy quantity of 'Gutka' (betel quid) and imposed fine on shopkeepers over violation of the laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized a heavy quantity of 'Gutka' (betel quid) and imposed fine on shopkeepers over violation of the laws.

A PFA spokesman said here on Monday that a team conducted checking of a grocery store and cold drinks corner near Novelty Bridge Dijkot Road and found 1,100 packets of prohibited 'Gutka' (Rattan and One2One).

Both shopkeepers had stored the prohibited item at secret places of their shops. The PFA team imposed fine on the shopkeepers and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they were found involved in the practice again, spokesman said and appealed to the public to immediately call on the PFA helpline 1223 when they find out sale of any prohibited, dangerous, unhygienic or injurious item around them.

