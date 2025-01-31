Heavy Quantity Of Liquor Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
The Samanabad police have arrested a drug-trafficker and seized heavy quantity of liquor
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Samanabad police have arrested a drug-trafficker and seized heavy quantity of liquor.
A police spokesman said on Friday that the police conducted a raid and nabbed a drug-pusher Ishaq Sunny red handed while pushing narcotics.
The police recovered five bags and five cans filled with 500 Pounds and 175 litres liquor respectively from his possession.
The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim
NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road1 minute ago
-
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim1 minute ago
-
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah1 minute ago
-
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal13 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as Ramadan Package13 minutes ago
-
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala13 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations24 minutes ago
-
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO47 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases51 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn51 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign51 minutes ago