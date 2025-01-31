Open Menu

Heavy Quantity Of Liquor Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Heavy quantity of liquor seized

The Samanabad police have arrested a drug-trafficker and seized heavy quantity of liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Samanabad police have arrested a drug-trafficker and seized heavy quantity of liquor.

A police spokesman said on Friday that the police conducted a raid and nabbed a drug-pusher Ishaq Sunny red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered five bags and five cans filled with 500 Pounds and 175 litres liquor respectively from his possession.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurr ..

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad

1 minute ago
 RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Roa ..

RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

1 minute ago
 Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

1 minute ago
 NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

1 minute ago
 National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

13 minutes ago
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Pe ..

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 fa ..

Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..

13 minutes ago
 Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

13 minutes ago
 Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar ..

Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

24 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan