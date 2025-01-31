Heavy quantity of liquor seized

The Samanabad police have arrested a drug-trafficker and seized heavy quantity of liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Samanabad police have arrested a drug-trafficker and seized heavy quantity of liquor.

A police spokesman said on Friday that the police conducted a raid and nabbed a drug-pusher Ishaq Sunny red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered five bags and five cans filled with 500 Pounds and 175 litres liquor respectively from his possession.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.