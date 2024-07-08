Open Menu

Heavy Quantity Of Narcotics Seized, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested

The police claimed to have seized heavy quantity of narcotics and arrested one accused while his two accomplices managed to escape in FDA City area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The police claimed to have seized heavy quantity of narcotics and arrested one accused while his two accomplices managed to escape in FDA City area.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that CIA police headed by Incharge CIA Lyallpur Division Sub Inspector (SI) Siddique Cheema conducted a raid in FDA City and seized 53 kilograms (kg) charas and 750 bottles of liquor.

The police arrested drug trafficker namely Qasim from the spot while his two accomplice managed to escape from the scene. Further investigation is under progress, he added.

