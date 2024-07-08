Heavy Quantity Of Narcotics Seized, Accused Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The police claimed to have seized heavy quantity of narcotics and arrested one accused while his two accomplices managed to escape in FDA City area
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The police claimed to have seized heavy quantity of narcotics and arrested one accused while his two accomplices managed to escape in FDA City area.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that CIA police headed by Incharge CIA Lyallpur Division Sub Inspector (SI) Siddique Cheema conducted a raid in FDA City and seized 53 kilograms (kg) charas and 750 bottles of liquor.
The police arrested drug trafficker namely Qasim from the spot while his two accomplice managed to escape from the scene. Further investigation is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan
HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram
Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists
Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary
Security linked with economic situation; PPP to attend Govt called APC: Bilawal
PNCA conducts ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ on Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating12 minutes ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar16 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan16 minutes ago
-
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing1 minute ago
-
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan1 minute ago
-
HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram1 minute ago
-
Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists1 minute ago
-
Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Security linked with economic situation; PPP to attend Govt called APC: Bilawal10 minutes ago
-
PNCA conducts ‘Modern Calligraphy Workshop’ on Monday10 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to 2-year imprisonment for thrashing woman11 minutes ago