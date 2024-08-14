Heavy quantity spurious pesticides seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Agriculture team has seized heavy quantity of spurious pesticide,here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of agriculture (extension) department said that Assistant Director(AD) Agriculture Pest warning Toba Tek Singh,Muhammad Asghar Shahid on a tip-off conducted raided in Chak No.

190-GB and caught an accused namely as Anayat Mahi,recovered spurious pesticides including 81.55 liters in liquid and 7.250 kilograms (kg) in powder from a shop(Tayyab Traders).

Further investigation was underway.