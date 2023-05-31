Heavy rain and hailstorms paralysis life in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Torrential rain coupled with a hailstorm Wednesday stuck living in the Hazara division and decreased temperatures.

According to the details, the current series of rain in the region particularly today's heavy downpour triggered landslide and flash floods which have disconnected several remote hilly areas from the cities in districts Abbottabad and Kohista.

District Abbottabad is the worst hit by the unprecedented rain in the month of May which has also decreased temperatures up to 10 degrees as compared to the previous years.

The early morning heavy rain coupled with hail and thunderstorms in the district of Abbottabad and parts of the region produced a flash flood which has entered residential areas of Abbottabad city and blocked the main Mansehra road at several places.

In Abbottabad city from the main bus terminal to Ayub Medical Complex main Mansehra road was blocked at five different places where flash flood water entered the road and traffic was stuck for hours.

People have started using warm clothes which is unusual as the end of May is considered as the start of the peak winter season. Today in Abbottabad city temperatures were recorded 17-degree centigrade while in Galyat and Thandyani it was less than 9 degrees centigrade.

The metrology department has forecast more rain and hailstorm during the next 48 hours in the region which would further decrease the temperatures while Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also warned people living near water channels and streams to take precautionary measures.