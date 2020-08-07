UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Brings Karachi Again Into Trouble

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:45 AM

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

Heavy spell of rain in Karachi has resulted in power outages, traffic jams and water accumulation in some areas of the metropolitan city.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) Heavy spell of rain in Karachi resulted in power outages, traffic jams and water accumulation in some areas of the city here on Friday.

The fourth monsoon spell hit the metropolitan city yesterday as a result of which several areas including roads inundated in the rain waters. The localities were flooded with sewage-mixed rainwater followed by long power outages and traffic jams city disrupting peoples’ lives.

Many streets of the low-lying areas witnessed flood with rain water as drains overflowed after rainfall.

Heavy rains lashed Nazimaabad, North Nazimabad, Sarjani, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Nagin Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Haideri, Liaqatabad, Gulshan Iqbal, Hussain abad, Kareem Abad and other parts of the city.

The flooded roads caused huge trouble for the people as traffic jammed on roads.

Over 30 feeders of K-Electric tripped which added to the miseries of Karachi people.

The Meteorological Department predicted rain from today August 7 till August 9. Heavy rain with thunderstorm was expected in the city today as well.

Related Topics

Karachi Flood Water Traffic Ajmer Gulshan Orangi North Nazimabad August From Rains

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

16 minutes ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

20 minutes ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.