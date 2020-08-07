Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) Heavy spell of rain in Karachi resulted in power outages, traffic jams and water accumulation in some areas of the city here on Friday.

The fourth monsoon spell hit the metropolitan city yesterday as a result of which several areas including roads inundated in the rain waters. The localities were flooded with sewage-mixed rainwater followed by long power outages and traffic jams city disrupting peoples’ lives.

Many streets of the low-lying areas witnessed flood with rain water as drains overflowed after rainfall.

Heavy rains lashed Nazimaabad, North Nazimabad, Sarjani, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Nagin Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Haideri, Liaqatabad, Gulshan Iqbal, Hussain abad, Kareem Abad and other parts of the city.

The flooded roads caused huge trouble for the people as traffic jammed on roads.

Over 30 feeders of K-Electric tripped which added to the miseries of Karachi people.

The Meteorological Department predicted rain from today August 7 till August 9. Heavy rain with thunderstorm was expected in the city today as well.