Heavy Rain Brings Much-needed Relief From Scorching Heat In Hazara Division
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Heavy rainfall lashed various parts of Hazara Division on Saturday, bringing long-awaited relief to residents reeling under an intense heatwave that had gripped the region for several days.
The downpour, accompanied by cool winds and overcast skies, brought a significant drop in temperatures across Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, and adjoining areas. Residents welcomed the refreshing change, as families ventured outdoors to enjoy the pleasant weather after enduring days of extreme heat and humidity.
Besides providing natural respite, the rainfall has led to a visible improvement in air quality, reduced dust levels, and contributed to the replenishment of surface and ground water resources. Farmers and environmental experts noted the positive impact on water tables, which had been steadily declining due to prolonged dry conditions.
The rainfall is also expected to boost local tourism in popular hill destinations such as Nathiagali, Thandiani, and Shogran, as tourists from across the country are likely to head toward cooler and greener landscapes. Hotel bookings in these areas have already started picking up pace following the change in weather.
According to the Meteorological Department, more showers are expected over the next few days, especially in the upper Hazara region. This forecast is being welcomed by agricultural communities as well, who expect the rain to benefit seasonal crops and forest growth.
Local authorities have urged residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions during periods of intense rainfall. No untoward incidents were reported till the filing of this report.
Recent Stories
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 6,000 Markhors thriving in KP as Govt celebrates world Markhor day1 minute ago
-
PPP Senator slams PTI for corruption, urges masses to join protest on May 261 minute ago
-
Heavy rain brings much-needed relief from scorching heat in Hazara Division1 minute ago
-
DPO Tank conducts security inspection of govt and sensitive Installations1 minute ago
-
GC Asghar Mall's Geography Department celebrates academic excellence at prize distribution ceremony11 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands release of security payments to textbook printers, publishers11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds khuli Katchery in Orakzai21 minutes ago
-
A high level meeting of branch registry of SC Peshawar held21 minutes ago
-
International Day of Markhor observed21 minutes ago
-
RWMC cleanliness activities underway during rain31 minutes ago
-
PPP-KP to lead massive protest on May 26 against provincial govt31 minutes ago
-
Former Vietnamese president,'Tran Duc Luong' passed away at age of 8841 minutes ago