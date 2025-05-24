Heavy rain brings much-needed relief from scorching heat in Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Heavy rainfall lashed various parts of Hazara Division on Saturday, bringing long-awaited relief to residents reeling under an intense heatwave that had gripped the region for several days.

The downpour, accompanied by cool winds and overcast skies, brought a significant drop in temperatures across Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, and adjoining areas. Residents welcomed the refreshing change, as families ventured outdoors to enjoy the pleasant weather after enduring days of extreme heat and humidity.

Besides providing natural respite, the rainfall has led to a visible improvement in air quality, reduced dust levels, and contributed to the replenishment of surface and ground water resources. Farmers and environmental experts noted the positive impact on water tables, which had been steadily declining due to prolonged dry conditions.

The rainfall is also expected to boost local tourism in popular hill destinations such as Nathiagali, Thandiani, and Shogran, as tourists from across the country are likely to head toward cooler and greener landscapes. Hotel bookings in these areas have already started picking up pace following the change in weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, more showers are expected over the next few days, especially in the upper Hazara region. This forecast is being welcomed by agricultural communities as well, who expect the rain to benefit seasonal crops and forest growth.

Local authorities have urged residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions during periods of intense rainfall. No untoward incidents were reported till the filing of this report.