Open Menu

Heavy Rain Brings Relief To City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Heavy rain brings relief to city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The provincial capital of Punjab, experienced a significant downpour on Saturday evening, ending a month-long heatwave. While the rain brought a welcome drop in temperatures and a pleasant change in the weather, it also caused extensive flooding in several key areas of the city.

Water accumulated around crucial locations, including the Governor House, the PC Hotel on Mall Road, and Eden Center on Jail Road. These areas became difficult to navigate, with standing water obstructing both pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Lawrence Road was seeing vehicles stall due to the waterlogged conditions, while Gulberg Main Boulevard was facing slow traffic as rainwater continues to pool.

Shadman Market's roads were also submerged, creating further disruptions. On Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, rainwater caused significant problems, leaving many vehicles and motorcyclists stranded.

Authorities urged residents to avoid these flooded areas and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are on high alert, working to alleviate the situation and ensure public safety.

Related Topics

Weather Governor Punjab Water Jail Hotel Vehicles Road Traffic Alert Lawrence Gulberg Market

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..

54 minutes ago
 LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

3 hours ago
 10 shops sealed for encroachment

10 shops sealed for encroachment

57 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

4 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

4 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

4 hours ago
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

4 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

5 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

5 hours ago
 Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: ..

Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency

60 minutes ago
 Minister for monitoring quality of value added ure ..

Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products

60 minutes ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan