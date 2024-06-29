Heavy Rain Brings Relief To City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The provincial capital of Punjab, experienced a significant downpour on Saturday evening, ending a month-long heatwave. While the rain brought a welcome drop in temperatures and a pleasant change in the weather, it also caused extensive flooding in several key areas of the city.
Water accumulated around crucial locations, including the Governor House, the PC Hotel on Mall Road, and Eden Center on Jail Road. These areas became difficult to navigate, with standing water obstructing both pedestrian and vehicular movement.
Lawrence Road was seeing vehicles stall due to the waterlogged conditions, while Gulberg Main Boulevard was facing slow traffic as rainwater continues to pool.
Shadman Market's roads were also submerged, creating further disruptions. On Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, rainwater caused significant problems, leaving many vehicles and motorcyclists stranded.
Authorities urged residents to avoid these flooded areas and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are on high alert, working to alleviate the situation and ensure public safety.
