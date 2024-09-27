Open Menu

Heavy Rain Cause Hotel Wall Collapse In Rawalpindi, Injures One

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Heavy rain cause hotel wall collapse in Rawalpindi, injures one

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A hotel wall collapsed in Rawalpindi's Mandi Morr area on Friday due to heavy rain, leaving one person critically injured.

Rescue Official 1122 Informed that the incident occurred amidst intense heavy rain that lashed the city, causing widespread destruction and chaos, a Private news channel reported.

Rescue 112 teams, including emergency services and local authorities, rushed to the scene to provide aid and evacuate those trapped under the debris.

