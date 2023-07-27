Open Menu

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding In Sukkur & It's Surrounding Northern Sindh Towns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrounding northern Sindh towns

In the noon Thursday, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds brought relief from intense heat and humidity in Sukkur division, significantly lowering the mercury

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :In the noon Thursday, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds brought relief from intense heat and humidity in Sukkur division, significantly lowering the mercury.

The rain led to the inundation of roads and streets in Sukkur, causing immense difficulties for commuters and motorists in carrying out their daily activities.

The heavy rainfall also resulted in power outages in various parts of the city as over 50 feeders of the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) tripped, plunging several areas into darkness.

Moreover, other towns of the northern Sindh, including Pano Aqil, Ghotki, Rohri, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad and Nosheroferoz experienced heavy rains. The continuous downpour caused flooding in low-lying areas, leading to disruptions in traffic flow.

