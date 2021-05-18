UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rain Coupled With Hailstorm Damaged Standing Wheat Crop In Abbottabad District

Tue 18th May 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Heavy downpour coupled with hail storm on Tuesday in different areas of district Abbottabad have a blow on the farmers, standing wheat crop and some fruit farms have also been damaged.

According to details, owing to the storm huge trees and billboards fell over the roads and houses whereas standing crops of wheat, and fruits were partially destroyed in many parts of the district.

Heavy rain and hailstorm hit Abbottabad districts where the fruit orchids of apricot, plum, walnut, Apple, peach were ready while the trees filled with flowers rendered huge losses to farmers.

Earlier, owing to the heavy rainfall during last week in all over Hazara division also damaged the fruits and vegetables farms and delayed their production.

