Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm killed three and injured two in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Torrential rain coupled with hail and thunderstorms killed three people in the Hazara division and injured several.

According to the rescue1122 and police spokesman, in Sarai Saleh, the boundary wall of a plot fell resulting in two people including 55 years old Shakor and 9 years old Sajid died at the spot when they buried under the debris of the wall while two children sustained critical injuries and were identified as 11 years old Ibrahim and 6 years of age Mustafa.

In the district, Abbottabad lightning killed 19 years old Aziz of Maira Muzafar when he was going home in the late evening.

According to the police spokesman, when he was near to his home in the village suddenly lightning struck him and killed him at the spot.

The ill-fated chap was shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (ATH) where he was declared dead and handed over to the family without a postmortem.

Heavy rain coupled with thunder and hailstorm struck life all over the Hazara division and blocked many roads including Karakoram Highway (KKH) from several places at district Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra.

The corrugated galvanized iron roof of dozens of houses and huge billboards on roadsides were blown off with a raging storm.

In most parts of the three districts, the storm also destroyed the electricity transmission system where electric pols also fell and were deprived of electricity. Heavy rain also damaged the standing crop of wheat and some of the fruit orchards.