Heavy rain damage roads in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Intermittent heavy rain has damaged roads in Bahawalpur city while the Met Office has forecast more rains for the region.

The intermittent rain started on Monday and remained continuous lashing for several hours. The rainwater caused flash floods on roads and entered houses and shops.

The rainwater accumulated on roads damaged roads even it washed away parts of roads in several areas of the city.

The district management said that Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Rajah Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia themselves had been supervising the work to drain out rainwater from roads.

Reports reaching here suggested that walls of few mud houses in slum areas were collapsed. However, no loss o life was reported. The local Met Office said that the region would continue receiving rains till Friday.