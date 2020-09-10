UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Damages Standing Crops: Qasim Naved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:39 PM

Heavy rain damages standing crops: Qasim Naved

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that recent heavy rains had damaged the standing crops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that recent heavy rains had damaged the standing crops.

He said this during his visit of different areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district including village Qazi Ibrahim Jamali, Satar Deh, village Achhar Khaskheli, said a statement issued here Thursday.

He accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch and other officers, also visited various areas of Tando Muhammad Khan city.

On the occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned officers to ensure immediate drainage of rain water and also estimate the damage caused by the rains so that all possible help could be provided to the affected people.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water Visit Tando Muhammad Khan Abid Ali All Rains

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

26 minutes ago

UAE uniquely poised to capitalise on advertising o ..

41 minutes ago

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

1 hour ago

20 police teams formed to arrest culprits in woman ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on alleged l ..

1 minute ago

Czech Smartwings Airline Sues Boeing Over Losses A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.