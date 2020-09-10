Heavy rain damages standing crops: Qasim Naved

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that recent heavy rains had damaged the standing crops.

He said this during his visit of different areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district including village Qazi Ibrahim Jamali, Satar Deh, village Achhar Khaskheli, said a statement issued here Thursday.

He accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch and other officers, also visited various areas of Tando Muhammad Khan city.

On the occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned officers to ensure immediate drainage of rain water and also estimate the damage caused by the rains so that all possible help could be provided to the affected people.