Heavy rain disrupts life in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Heavy rain that continued lashing whole night between Monday and Tuesday disrupted routine life activities in Bahawalpur city.

Earlier, light rain lashed on Monday afternoon but in evening time, heavy showers lashed that turnted the look of roads and streets like that canals and lakes. Intermittent rain continued lashing for most part of the night. It dropped mercury and made weather little cold.

However, roads and streets were filled with rainwater even they presented look of canals. Rainwater also entered houses and shops in downtown areas. Traffic was affected on main city roads.

The teams of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur District Council and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company were seen engaged in draining out accumulated rainwater from roads in several areas including circular road, Fareed gate, Bus Terminal area and others.