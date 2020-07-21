UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Disrupts Life In City Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:44 PM

Heavy rain disrupts life in city Multan

Intermittent rainy spell which started in wee hours of Tuesday turned city roads into pools creating inconvenience for motorists and other road users alike

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Intermittent rainy spell which started in wee hours of Tuesday turned city roads into pools creating inconvenience for motorists and other road users alike.

Heavy downpour started at 2 am and continued with pauses by 8 am wherein city received 44 millimetre(mm) rain at airport , an official of Meteorological Department told APP.

He informed that torrential rain was also expected on this night between 8 pm to 12 am.

This was the second monsoon rain city has witnessed, he said and added that 61 mm rain was recorded at different disposal stations.

After the severe mugginess, the rain had turned the weather pleasant.

Vehicles were seen stuck off in the water accumulated on the roads due to heavy rain.

High Court road, Nishtar Road, Nishat road, Katchery road, MDA raod, Suraj Miani Road and several other roads were inundated as a result of the rain.

Meanwhile, trains in Multan division got minor late due to rain.

Pakistan Railways(PR) Deputy Controller Mailk Yasin informed that various track was full of water from Khanpur to Liaqatpur which caused minor delay of 15 minutes in trains schedule.

When contacted Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hassan Mahmood Bokhari informed that after heavy rain, Managing Director WASA and staffers were in the field.

He stated that three disposal stations including Vehari Chown, Keeri Jamundain and Inter bypass were cleared while other two will be done by this evening.

Disposal station at Khan Village was functioning on generator since morning because of load shedding of electricity , he said.

In Khanewal, it started raining at 4 am which also turned streets and roads into ponds The temperature was recorded 42 C a day ago which was lowered up to 26 C resulting in pleasant weather.

Deputy Director Agriculture Rana Maqsood said the rain would be beneficial for Cotton, fodder and maize.

However, white fly and other insects can attack cotton after the rain for which farmers should spray their crop with consultation of agriculture department, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Load Shedding Weather Electricity Water Agriculture Road Khanewal Vehari Khanpur Cotton From Nishat Airport Court

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

15 minutes ago

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

53 minutes ago

Newlywed couple killed in the name of honour in Ha ..

24 seconds ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says UK's Groundless Medd ..

26 seconds ago

Moscow Sees UK Parliamentary Committee's Report as ..

29 seconds ago

Russian Lower House Passes Bill on Multiday Voting ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.