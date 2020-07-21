Heavy rain disrupts life in city Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Intermittent rainy spell which started in wee hours of Tuesday turned city roads into pools creating inconvenience for motorists and other road users alike.

Heavy downpour started at 2 am and continued with pauses by 8 am wherein city received 44 millimetre(mm) rain at airport , an official of Meteorological Department told APP.

He informed that torrential rain was also expected on this night between 8 pm to 12 am.

This was the second monsoon rain city has witnessed, he said and added that 61 mm rain was recorded at different disposal stations.

After the severe mugginess, the rain had turned the weather pleasant.

Vehicles were seen stuck off in the water accumulated on the roads due to heavy rain.

High Court road, Nishtar Road, Nishat road, Katchery road, MDA raod, Suraj Miani Road and several other roads were inundated as a result of the rain.

Meanwhile, trains in Multan division got minor late due to rain.

Pakistan Railways(PR) Deputy Controller Mailk Yasin informed that various track was full of water from Khanpur to Liaqatpur which caused minor delay of 15 minutes in trains schedule.

When contacted Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hassan Mahmood Bokhari informed that after heavy rain, Managing Director WASA and staffers were in the field.

He stated that three disposal stations including Vehari Chown, Keeri Jamundain and Inter bypass were cleared while other two will be done by this evening.

Disposal station at Khan Village was functioning on generator since morning because of load shedding of electricity , he said.

In Khanewal, it started raining at 4 am which also turned streets and roads into ponds The temperature was recorded 42 C a day ago which was lowered up to 26 C resulting in pleasant weather.

Deputy Director Agriculture Rana Maqsood said the rain would be beneficial for Cotton, fodder and maize.

However, white fly and other insects can attack cotton after the rain for which farmers should spray their crop with consultation of agriculture department, he concluded.