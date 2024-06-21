Heavy rain disrupts power supply from 100 feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A heavy spell of rain disrupted the power supply from more than 100 feeders in the FESCO region on Thursday night.

However, FESCO engineers after hectic efforts restored the electricity supply from the effected feeders late night.

A FESCO spokesman said here on Friday that due to heavy rain coupled with thunder storm and wind storm, the electricity supply was suspended from more than 100 feeders in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab, Chiniot, Mianwali and others parts of the region as the heavy wind uprooted and broke many trees and billboards besides damaging HT and LT poles.

However, the engineering staff of the company started work immediately and the power supply was restored late night. FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir supervised the operation while Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Saeed and SEs of all six circles also remained alert during the night, he added.