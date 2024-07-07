Heavy Rain Disrupts Traffic In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The heavy rain started at the midnight and continued on Sunday has disrupted routine traffic in Bahawalpur city.
According to details, the torrential rain with speedy winds started at night between Saturday and Sunday and continued lashing for several hours even on Sunday morning.
The rain water chocked sewerage system of the city at several spots even traffic was disrupted on main city roads. Rainwater accumulated on roads and presented the look of water pond and lake at Farid Gate, Chowk Fawara, Circular Road and several other important commercial hubs of the city.
The rainwater also entered shops and mud houses in downtown areas. However, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, the sanitary workers and staff of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur, District Council Bahawalpur and Waste Management Company Bahawalpur were seen engaged in draining out accumulated rainwater.
D-watering machines were also used to drain out rainwater from roads and streets.
Meanwhile, the local Met office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh culture minister pays tributes to Sindhi singer Mai Bhagi5 seconds ago
-
School Meal Programme for lagging districts of Balochistan on cards14 seconds ago
-
BWMC to do cleanliness in Bahawalpur during Muharram50 seconds ago
-
KP Governor condoles over loss of lives in Chitral road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Brick Kiln workers demand implementation of existing laws11 minutes ago
-
SAFRON Minister warmly receives UNHCR delegation21 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
FBISE to announce SSC result on July 1231 minutes ago
-
IFA actions against expired food seals 1600 kg31 minutes ago
-
Muharram processions routes cleaning starts31 minutes ago
-
Murree admin taking measures to provide best facilities to tourists50 minutes ago
-
7 criminals arrested in police search operation50 minutes ago