Heavy rain disrupts traffic in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The heavy rain started at the midnight and continued on Sunday has disrupted routine traffic in Bahawalpur city.

According to details, the torrential rain with speedy winds started at night between Saturday and Sunday and continued lashing for several hours even on Sunday morning.

The rain water chocked sewerage system of the city at several spots even traffic was disrupted on main city roads. Rainwater accumulated on roads and presented the look of water pond and lake at Farid Gate, Chowk Fawara, Circular Road and several other important commercial hubs of the city.

The rainwater also entered shops and mud houses in downtown areas. However, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, the sanitary workers and staff of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur, District Council Bahawalpur and Waste Management Company Bahawalpur were seen engaged in draining out accumulated rainwater.

D-watering machines were also used to drain out rainwater from roads and streets.

Meanwhile, the local Met office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 38 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.