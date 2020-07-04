Heavy rain extinguishes jungle fire on Shimla hills

Heavy downpour coupled with hail and thunderstorm extinguished jungle fire on Shimla hills Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Heavy downpour coupled with hail and thunderstorm extinguished jungle fire on Shimla hills Abbottabad.

According to the details, the jungle on Shimla hills caught fire three days ago due to unknown reasons where precious trees and birds burnt alive.

Fortunately, yesterday a spell of heavy rain coupled with hail and thunderstorm started in the Hazara division which extinguished the fire on Shimla hills.

People of the area many times informed the district administration and forest department to extinguish the fire.

In the district, Haripur on the hills Phullan Gali Jabri area forest caught fire where Rescue 1122 and locals have extinguished the fire where due to unknown reasons the forests caught fire and a huge portion had destroyed, Rescue 1122 used one vehicle and 5 workers to extinguish the fire.

In district Haripur after consecutive wildfire incidents from the last couple of years, Deputy Commissioner Haripur during current season had imposed a ban on animal grazing in the forests for two months to control fire incidents.

The ban was imposed under section 144 for 60 days in the areas of billion Tree Tsunami projects including Makhnial, Suraj Gali, Khanpur and Sirikot for blazing bushes, trees and grass, the ban was also imposed on the cattle grazing in these areas and movement of nomads to avoid fire incidents.