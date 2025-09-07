Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Alert Issued For Parts Of KP
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast intermittent heavy rains accompanied by strong winds across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It said that upper districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and torrential downpours.
According to the weather advisory, areas including Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Kolai Pallas, Abbottabad, and Haripur are at risk of landslides.
Flash floods are expected in streams and nullahs of Buner, Bajaur, Battagram, Hangu and Torghar.
Similarly, flash flood threats persist in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Khyber, Kohat, Karak, and Nowshera.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of potential landslides in hilly regions and flash floods in local streams. Urban flooding in low-lying areas of the province is also a concern due to heavy rainfall.
PDMA has issued an alert effective from September 7 to 9, urging district administrations to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-dengue drive continues in Murree2 minutes ago
-
Heavy rainfall predicted in Sindh, NDMA sounds alarm2 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews flood situation2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails PM's relief efforts, assures comprehensive rehabilitation measures for flood vi ..2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays tribute to martyrs on Air Force Day2 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, flash flood alert issued for parts of KP2 minutes ago
-
Sept 7 reminds us unparalleled determination, sacrifices of PAF: Governor Sindh12 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in separate road accidents in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
PAF demonstrated unparalleled courage, skills in 1965 war: Murad Ali Shah22 minutes ago
-
Chairman Defence Committee pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day32 minutes ago
-
Chinese, German, Canadian firms investing in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura SEZs32 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in Nawabshah accident32 minutes ago