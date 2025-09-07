Open Menu

Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Alert Issued For Parts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Heavy rain, flash flood alert issued for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast intermittent heavy rains accompanied by strong winds across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It said that upper districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and torrential downpours.

According to the weather advisory, areas including Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Kolai Pallas, Abbottabad, and Haripur are at risk of landslides.

Flash floods are expected in streams and nullahs of Buner, Bajaur, Battagram, Hangu and Torghar.

Similarly, flash flood threats persist in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Khyber, Kohat, Karak, and Nowshera.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of potential landslides in hilly regions and flash floods in local streams. Urban flooding in low-lying areas of the province is also a concern due to heavy rainfall.

PDMA has issued an alert effective from September 7 to 9, urging district administrations to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures.

