Heavy Rain, Flood Damaged Standing Crops In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Heavy rain, flood damaged standing crops in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::Overnight heavy rain, flood washed away standing crops, vegetables fields in Barkhozo, Tehsil Mamon District Bajaur.

According to detail, heavy rains and flooding destroyed crops and damaged roads in various parts of Barkhozo, Tehsil Mamon in Bajaur District.

Locals said it began raining in the evening and continued for hours affecting their standing crop of wheat and vegetables while the flooding damaged roads, electricity and telephone systems.

People in the calamity-hit area are in distress over huge losses and for being without facilities. The people of the area have demanded of the concerned quarters to start relief activities.

