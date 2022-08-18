Heavy Rain Forecast: DC declares Thursday as public holiday in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :In view of the recent weather advisory, the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has declared August 18 (Thursday) as public holiday for government, private schools and businesses within territorial jurisdiction of district Hyderabad.

In a letter issued here on Wednesday, the DC advised the general public to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movement for their safety.