UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Forecast: DC Declares Thursday As Public Holiday In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Heavy Rain Forecast: DC declares Thursday as public holiday in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :In view of the recent weather advisory, the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has declared August 18 (Thursday) as public holiday for government, private schools and businesses within territorial jurisdiction of district Hyderabad.

In a letter issued here on Wednesday, the DC advised the general public to stay at home and avoid unnecessary movement for their safety.

Related Topics

Weather Hyderabad August Government

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

21 seconds ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

8 minutes ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

8 minutes ago
 Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promo ..

Acting CJ Federal Shariat Court stresses for promoting religious harmony

23 seconds ago
 Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdo ..

Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdogan

24 seconds ago
 Children Born Near Fracking Sites Face Increased O ..

Children Born Near Fracking Sites Face Increased Odds of Leukemia - Study

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.