Heavy Rain Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Heavy rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of heavy rain for Bahawalpur

in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded 32 degrees centigrade and the minimum 25 degrees centigrade

during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

